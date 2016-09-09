Edo poll: IG charges officers to be non-partisan, neutral, dutiful

THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday visited Edo State, where he charged police officers and other security officers that will be involved in the rescheduled Edo State governorship election on September 28 to be neutral.

He said the Edo State governorship election is a big challenge to security agencies, being the first major election to be conducted since his appointment.

Speaking at the headquarters of the state police command, the IG urged police officers and other security agencies not to relax until election results are announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Idris vowed to deal with any police officer that supported political parties during the conduct of the election.

He equally directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPO) to visit polling units within their division on the Election Day, warning security personnel against accompanying politicians to polling units.

He warned the security personnel not to collect money for the election duties as accordion to him; the Federal Government has released money for payment of security officials.

Idris said, “Remain neutral so as to ensure that the electorate, party agents and INEC officials believe in our neutrality.

“Don’t take money from anybody. The FG has paid us. We are going to pay you before the election but make sure you are available for election duties. Severe sanctions await those who abandon their duties.

“Don’t go to areas that are not your responsibilities. You are to provide security and not support any political party. Arrest those that violate electoral laws. We have to be serious to make sure the election is conducted peacefully.