‘Don’t panic over transition committees’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has allayed fears over nomination of members of Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) into the 16 local government areas of the state.

The tenure of the current chairmen of the local government areas in the state will lapse in November.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the state APC publicity secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Buahi, said each of the party chairmen in the 16 local government areas had been mandated to nominate three names for positions of chairman and Supervisory councillor for Works, Health and Education in each local council area.

He also said that criteria to be used to come up with the nominations were spelt out to the party chairmen in order to avoid rancour or disagreement among APC faithful.

Buhari said that consideration would be given to areas that were yet to be considered for political appointments in each local government area in order to give everyone sense of belonging.

Buhari, who said that six out of the 16 local government areas had already submitted the list of their own nominees for the TIC members, added that other local government areas would submit names before deadline of submission this weekend.

He also said that the state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, would announce names of the TIC members in each of the local government areas after the expiration of tenure of incumbent council chairmen in November.