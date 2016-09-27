Defection: Apc dismisses pdp’s threat to recall Dariye

As controversy continues to trail the defection of Senator Joshua Dariye from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, the party has dismissed the threat by the PDP to initiate his recall from the National Assembly.

Former Governor Dariye had, last week on the floor of the Senate, defected to APC, with PDP in Plateau State has been threatening to reclaim its mandate and drag him to court.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Jos, the state capital, the state secretary of APC, Alhaji Bashir Sati Musa, dismissed the threat of PDP, claiming that no serious politician would want to remain in the PDP, considering the crisis rocking the party at various levels across the country.

“PDP had better put its house in order; the conditions for defection are well spelt out, one of which is crisis within a political party.

“PDP, for quite some time now, has been unstable and in crisis.

“Senator Dariye spelt out his reasons for leaving the party and anyone who has been following the trend of events in the party knows that the reasons are genuine and fundamental,” he said

According to him, APC will receive the senator with open arms.

He added that Dariye was a big asset to APC as a former governor and serving senator who has an electoral value because he is a grass-roots mobiliser.

He said with the defection of Dariye to APC, PDP is finished in Plateau State adding that the noise of his defection has to do with his pedigree as a grassroot mobiliser.

In his reaction, the state deputy chairman of PDP Hon. Amos Gombi, said by leaving the PDP, Senator Dariye could not under the circumstance lawfully and legally retain the seat of the senator representing Plateau central as his action was clearly in violation of the provision of section 68 (1) (g) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.