Deadly bridge collapses in Indonesia

A bridge connecting two small islands near the Indonesian resort island of Bali has collapsed, killing at least nine people, officials say.

People were passing over the suspension bridge for a religious ceremony when the accident occurred, a police officer told Reuters news agency.

The water was not deep but many of the victims were crushed by debris, he said.

Thirty other people were injured. All were reported to be local residents.

The bridge, which carries pedestrians and motorbikes, connects the islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, which lie off the south-east coast of Bali.

It was busy because people were taking part in a Hindu ceremony at a nearby temple.

“Before the bridge collapsed it was already shaking,” disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP news agency.

“Some motorcyclists and people fell into the sea, and people in the area immediately tried to save them.”

Three children were reported to be among the dead.

