Community jubilates as army releases 3 detainees in Delta

September 07, 2016 / : Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

The people of Akperhe Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, jubilated on Tuesday when the last three persons arrested by the military in the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile” were set free.

Remaining three of the arrested four militant suspects in Akperhe  community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State were on Tuesday left off the hook by troops attached to Operation Crocodile Smiles.

The sleepy community was thrown into hysterical conviviality following the unconditional release of the suspects.

Those released at about 1.45p.m from the custody of the Military Police at the 3 Battallion, Effurun Barracks of the Nigerian Army, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, include Vincent Ekeke, Henry Koko and pregnant Rachael Abbah.

It will be recalled that the fourth suspect, Madam Amrevweatefa Odada, a septuagenarian, was first released last Sunday.

She was arrested by troops on August 31 at her husband’s home in Ughelli and thereafter forced to lead them to Akperhe, where they raided the extended family’s compound and left with Madam Odada, the target suspect’s mother and two extended relatives.

