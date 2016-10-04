We can’t be tired remembering, thanking Abacha —Dickson

•Buhari has not neglected state —APC

Over what it described as spirited effort in creating Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson has alluded that the government and people of the state would not be tired remembering and thanking late General Sani Abacha for giving the Ijaw people an identity and a sense of belonging by creating the state with only eight local government areas.

This, the governor said while speaking with journalists in Yenagoa.

Dickson extolled the founding fathers over the inconveniences and great risk taken for the several trips made to Abuja to negotiate for the creation of the homogenous Ijaw state.

According to him, with the creation of the state, Bayelsans now have the fastest developing city in Nigeria.

The governor, however, regretted that few misguided people are making the state unfriendly to investors by sponsoring insecurity, violence and militancy in the coastal communities.

Lauding the contributions of his predecessors, Dickson said under his watch, the state, despite paucity of funds, has improved tremendously, assuring that soon the international cargo airport would be opened to serve Bayelsans, Nigeria and the international communities.

“We came on board with a thirst to expedite both human and infrastructural development and we have done that to an appreciable level.” The governor submitted.

He was quick to point out that the gains made so far was not without challenges, adding that since the Henry Willinks commission report in 1957, the geographical area called Bayelsa has special development challenges.

Continuing, he posited that what it takes to build road in Bayelsa is 25 times cheaper to embark on similar projects elsewhere in the country; and that monies spent on road in Bayelsa would cost less in other states because ours is below sea level, hence we have to reclaim land before building.

Dickson emphasised that the inroad made so far in developing the state was without a penny from the Federal Government coffers.

He, however, thanked the people of the state for their support that spurred him to keep moving in his bid toward the accelerated growth and development of the state, which was largely responsible for the approval of 50 per cent monthly wage for civil and public servants in the state.

Also, the Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, called for understanding from civil and public servants over the ongoing 50 per cent salary, stressing that their sacrifice is appreciated and that it is for the overall interest of the state.

He commended the resilient spirit of the founding fathers and past governors for the creation and foundational development of the state, describing them as most patriotic and committed because of their love for the state.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa Chapter, has contrary to insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari has neglected the state; sent the names of some indigenes to the senate for federal appointment in different capacity.