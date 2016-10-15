Breastfeeding mistakes you are making

It is a fact that breastfeeding provides tremendous benefits for both mother and baby. However, as important as breastfeeding is, the most important part of successful breastfeeding, which is nursing, is usually overlooked, most times out of ignorance. The result of this is pain for the mother and disatisfaction for the baby. As little as it may sound, proper latching is the key to a wonderful experience for both mother and baby and there are specific techniques that can be used when latching your baby to your breast.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, some of the signs of correct or incorrect nursing are as follows:

Signs of correct nursing

Your baby’s mouth is open wide with lips turned out.

His chin and nose are resting against the breast.

He has taken as much of the areola as possible into his mouth.

He is suckling rhythmically and deeply, in short bursts separated by pauses.

You can hear him swallowing regularly.

Your nipple is comfortable after the first few suckles.

Signs of incorrect nursing

Your baby’s head is not in line with his body.

He is sucking on the nipple only, instead of suckling on the

areola with the nipple far back in his mouth.

He is sucking in a light, quick, fluttery manner rather than taking deep, regular sucks.

His cheeks are puckered inward or you hear clicking noises.

You don’t hear him swallow regularly after your milk production has increased.

You experience pain throughout the feed or have signs of nipple damage (such as cracking or bleeding).