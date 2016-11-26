BON AWARDS 2016: Alex Ekubo, Ebube Nwagbo, others slug it out

Ahead of Bon Awards, 2016, Organizers of the Best of Nollywood Awards have released the list of nominees for the 2016 edition. The nominees’ list was unveiled in Lagos to an exclusive audience comprising entertainment editors and select stakeholders in the movie industry.

According to Niran Adedokun, president of the BON jury, the release followed weeks of screening of over 120 entries made up of feature films in English, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, ten short films, five documentaries and seven television series.

Aimed at recognising and promoting the best of films and filmmakers in Nigeria, the BON Awards, in less than one decade of its existence, has become the most authentic home grown platform honouring the richness and ingenuity of Nigerian cinema. This year’s edition shall be hosted by the Executive Governorof Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ipkeazu.

Notable actor, Wale Ojo leads the list of nominations for the best actor award, while Alex Ekubo, Patrick Leonard and stan Eze are also nominated in this category.

Femi Adebayo, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola and Yomi Fabiyi also lead the pack for the nominations of the award of Best Actor in Leading Role (Yoruba)

For the best actor in leading role (Igbo) category, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Amadi Magnus slug it out, while Judith Audu, Belinda Effa and Ebube Nwagbo have been nominated.

While congratulating the nominees, Adedokun, also a popular Punch Newspapers columnist, acknowledged the resilience of Nigerian filmmakers for defying the current harsh economic realities to sustain their creative activities.

He thanked organisers of the awards for the opportunity to serve while encouraging practitioners to continue to strive for excellence noting that the industry has unlimited prospects.