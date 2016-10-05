Aregbesola’s visit: PDP chides Ekiti APC

Your ads will be inserted here by Easy Plugin for AdSense. Please go to the plugin admin page to

Paste your ad code OR

Suppress this ad slot .

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has chided the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for its verbal attack on Governor Rauf Aregbesola, of Osun State for his recent visit to Ekiti.

The PDP, in a statement on Tuesday, in reaction to APC’s derision of Aregbeaola’s visit to celebrate Ekiti at 20 with Governor Ayodele Fayose, said state APC was being held down by a “sadist mentality.”

PDP, in the statement signed by its publicity secretary, Jackson Adebayo, claimed that “though APC has never hidden the fact that it doesn’t want anything good for Ekiti State, the opposition party should have refrained from exposing itself as party of sadists, who will not even rejoice at the progress of the state for the past 20years.”

Adebayo said “by the attack on Aregbesola for being part of the celebration of 20 years of steady development of Ekiti State and recognising the landmark achievements of Governor Ayo Fayose, the APC has once again displayed its hatred for the people of the state, as well as expressing sadness at the rapid transformation of the state by the present government.”

PDP added: “It is very unfortunate that the party that claims to be progressive would not see any reason to rejoice with the people of Ekiti State but went ahead to attack a governor, who is a member of their party just because he came to celebrate with the people and extol Governor Fayose for his reliability and giant stride since assuming the leadership of the state.

Adebayo maintained that APC could not deny Aregbesola’s commendation of Fayose, hence they went for his head instead of celebrating Ekiti State at 20 with some level of a dignified, progressive mind.

PDP stressed that what jolted the opposition party in Ekiti most was the assertion by Aregbesola that Ekiti had been transformed by Governor Fayose, and that when he flew in, he could see that the state had been tremendously transformed from what he saw when he came during the past administration.

According to the party, APC should come out and join Aregbesola in commending the Fayose administration for doing what a former governor from their party, Dr Kayode Fayemi, failed to do.

The Ekiti PDP commended Aregbesola’s courage and benevolence in grace the Ekiti at 20 event, shunning the sentiments of politics.