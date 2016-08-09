Abusidiq: EFCC releases blogger •He’s on administrative bail – Lawyer

AFTER over 24 hours of his rest, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released blogger, Mr Abubakar Usman, otherwise known as Abusidiq.

The EFCC spokesman, through its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the blogger was arrested “for offences bordering on cyber stalking.”

Mr Uwujaren stated that Abusidiq has been offered offered administrative bail and would be released to his elected sureties.

Abusidiq’s lawyer, Michael Bello, also confirmed the release of his client, adding that he was on an administrative bail with conditions that he must make himself available to the EFCC whenever he received an invitation to such effect.

Different controversies have trailed his initial arrest on social media, with some section faulting the EFCC for arresting the blogger for exercising his freedom of speech.