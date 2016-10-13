_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/midnight-raid-judges-homes-lamentable-brought-despondency-judiciary-afe-babalola/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31947","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Abia farmers lament scarcity of farm inputs

October 13, 2016 Celestine Ihejirika-Umuahia Business News

A corn farm affected by stem borer.

Abia State Farmers Cooperative Society  has disclosed that the state may not achieve the Federal Government agricultural policies as  a result of scarcity of farm inputs in the state.

The president of the association, Nwaogugu Uzoma, made the disclosure in a chat with Nigeria Tribune  in Umuahia, on Wednesday.

He said that if the current unavailability of farm inputs was not resolved in the state, the hope for achieving massive production of food crops may not be realised in the State.

“The Federal Government has a good agricultural programme but currently, the problem we are having here in the state is that the inputs are very scarce, they are not available and when you find them they are so costly,” he said.

On the state of farm settlements owned by the state government, it advised government  to consider leasing out of the farm settlements which are located at different local government areas of the state.

While regretting that farm settlements are left to waste, he advised government to consider leasing them out to farmer groups in the state for full utilisation and accruing revenue to government coffers.

“I strongly advice that the farm settlements which has been allowed to remain fallow should be revitalized so that the fund being committed into them will not be a waste. If the government does not have the fund to rehabilitate them, they can privatise them or even ask interested commercial  farmers or even to the Cooperative Society,” he said.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online