40 Zamfara traders regain freedom

Forty traders kidnappped by bandits at Magami market, in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have regained their freedom.

In an elaborate ceremony held at the state Government House, Gusau, on Wednesday, chairman of the rescue mission, who is equally the state’s deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, handed over the 40 abductees to the state governor, Alhaji AbdulAziz Yari.

An excited governor, who did not hide his feelings, told the gathering that he could now sleep for the first time since the incident happened.

Though he did not say whether any ransom was paid, reliable source told Metro that the rescue committee had negotiated well to secure their release.

Governor Yari reiterated the resolve of his government to end banditry and kidnapping in no distant time.

He said those behind the the heinous crime would not go unpunished.

He then handed over the 40 traders to the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar.