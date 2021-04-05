Zamfara police kill notorious bandit, recovers rifle, ammunitions, military uniforms

As part of efforts to the ongoing onslaught against the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements, the Zamfara State Police Command has killed a notorious armed bandit, recovered Ak-47 rifle, ammunitions, bundles of charms and military uniforms in the State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Command, Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the command will continue with kinetic actions against the recalcitrant bandits in the State.

The notorious neutralised bandit has been on the radar of the Police for terrorising the innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“On 4, April 2021, Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder II of the command while on confidence-building patrol along the Tsibiri village, near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA intercepted a group of armed bandits who were believed to be on attack mission to the village.”

The police said on sighting the Police operatives, the bandits engaged police in a gun duel and the personnel quickly returned fire.

“As a result, one of the bandits was gunned down, while others fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.”

“In the course of profiling the scene, an Ak-47 rifle with breech number Ak 103- 2051361627 and one Magazine containing Four (4) rounds of live ammunition, one operational motorcycle and a bag containing bundle of charms and set of Military Camouflage Uniform were recovered.”

The command assures members of the public that the ongoing operations against the recalcitrant bandits who refused to embrace the peace accord of Governor Bello Matawalle will be effectively sustained to rid the state of all forms of criminal elements.

