Zamfara parallel assembly illegal, unconstitutional — Gov Lawal’s aide

The Special Adviser to Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal on political matters, Iliyasu Buhari Maijega, has slammed the factional assembly members over their parallel sittings, saying they are unpatriotic members with biased minds.

Addressing newsmen on Friday evening while responding to allegations against Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration, SA Maijega described the parallel sitting as illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of court order.

“The case is before the court. Let us believe that the parallel sitting was organised by a group of unpatriotic members who wish not well to the state,” he stated.

According to him, the N9 billion allegedly spent on the renovation of Yariman Bakura specialist hospital and funds for N-G care by the factional Assembly members were baseless and unfounded.

“Schools were renovated, General hospitals and primary health care centers were also constructed and renovated and disbursements were made to poor and vulnerable people among the funds realised from N-G cares in the state,” he explained.

“Let us encourage Governor Dauda Lawal with prayers to bring more development in the state,he has performed what no previous administrations have done to the state across all sectors”

He urged the general public to stop listening to any parallel member of the House of Assembly who claimed to be a lawmaker whereas they are against the constitution.

It be recalled that the Zamfara parallel assembly members have raised their eyebrows against the management of the sum of N49 billion derived from the NG-CARES programme.

The parallel members demanded a comprehensive explanation from the executive within the next two weeks.