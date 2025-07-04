2027: Zamfara ADC welcomes 100 defectors

The Zamfara state chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Kabiru Garba, has announced that over 100 individuals have defected to the party from various political parties in the state within the last ten days.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday night in Gusau, Garba revealed that the party is experiencing a surge in new members.

“We are good to go, new members are welcome to ADC. Our party welcomes everyone from any political party,” Garba stated.

He added that the party has come of age and is ready to take on new challenges.

According to Garba, the party has been receiving new members daily, with no fewer than 100 defecting from different parties in the state.

“Day in day out, we receive new members. Since in the last ten days, no fewer than 100 have decamped to ADC from different political parties in the state,” he revealed.

The state chairman also disclosed that ADC would welcome Governor Dauda Lawal if he decides to join the party.

“ADC welcomes Governor Dauda Lawal if he so wishes to decamp and join the party in the state,” Garba said.

Garba further stated that arrangements are underway to receive more supporters from across political parties in the state, emphasising the party’s openness to new members.