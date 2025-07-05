Soldiers are lovers of peace — COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede has said soldiers are lovers of peace and they will do everything to provide peace in the country.

He made this known at the Katabu community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna during a free medical outreach service to the community during the 162 years celebration of the Nigerian Army at the weekend.

To this end, he urged the residents of Katabu to ensure peaceful coexistence among themselves and with their neighbourhood, saying soldiers are lovers of peace and they’ll do everything to provide peace for the development of the country.

Speaking on free medical outreach service to the community as part of activities to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), the COAS urged the people to use the opportunity of the free medical service to know their health status.

The Army boss was represented by the Chief of Army Administration, Major General Lawrence A. Fejokwu.

He said, “I bring you greetings from the amiable Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olu Femi Olatunbosun Oluyede whom I represent here today. The Chief of Army Staff has asked me to remind all of us that the medical outreach is part of the Nigerian Army Day celebration which is a week-long event.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed me to tell this audience to please seize this opportunity to know their health status, do the necessary check that are available here, know your number, check your blood sugar, your blood pressure (BP), check your eyes, all facilities to do that are here.

“There is further direction that I should let you know that soldiers keep peace and that soldiers are peace lovers. He wants me to thank you for the peace enjoyed in this area of Katabu in Rigachuku, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

“He asked me to tell you to keep it up the peace and that the Army will supply you in anything that you do that is aimed at ensuring peace. I wish to you all for coming out for this medical outreach and make it to be worthy of remembering”.

Earlier, the Acting Commander Corps of Medical, Brigadier General Samson O.Okoigi who led the free medical service said the gesture is to promote civil-military relations as well as to demonstrate the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the health and well-being of local communities.

“This medical outreach is part of the programmes lined up for NADCEL 2025. It is taking place simultaneously in all formations and units of the Nigerian Army. The Nigerian Army has a very long history of providing good medical care to the Nigerian populace both in peacetime and in times of conflict.

“Our medical personnel have been instrumental in the successful resolution of various military operations and have played a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of troops and winning the hearts and minds of civilians in our operating environment.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to securing our country and providing robust healthcare services to our citizens, hence, the singular reason we are so proud to host this medical outreach to commemorate NADCEL 2025 and provide free medical services to the good people of Mararaba Jos and its environs. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General OO Oluyede has chosen Kaduna State to host this prestigious event.

“This medical outreach is aimed at providing much-needed medical care and attention to the good people of Mararaba Jos and its environs.

“The outreach will provide primary health care services which include free medical consultations, dental care, nursing services, laboratory investigation and screening, drugs dispensing, HIV screening and counseling services, eye tests with free prescription glasses and many more,” General Okoigi said.