Zamfara govt suspends emir over turbaning of bandit as title holder

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Matawalle, Zamfara Governor

Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the turbaning of a notorious bandit, Ada Aleru, by the Emir of Birnin Yandoto in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state. 

In this regard, the State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has directed the suspension of the Emir with immediate effect. 

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and made available to the Nigerian Tribune. 

Accordingly, the governor has approved the appointment of a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the emir.

“The composition of the committee is as follows: Hon Yahaya Chado Gora, Chairman; Hon. Yahaya Mohd Kanoma; member, Muhd Umar B/Magaji; Lawal Abubakar Zannah, Isa Muhd Moriki (Rtd P/Sec), Musa Garba, Secretary. 

The statement noted, “In the meantime, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa, who is the District Head of Yandoto is hereby assigned to take charge of the affairs of the emirate.”

It would be recalled that last week Saturday the emir, Garba Marafa, turbanned the notorious bandit as Sarkin Fulani in a ceremony that was attended by no fewer than 100 bandits. 

