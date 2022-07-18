Osun 2022: Chris Brown joins Davido to celebrate Adeleke’s victory

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa

American Superstar, Chris Brown has joined Davido and the growing list of people from all walks of life to celebrate the victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke at the recently concluded Osun State gubernatorial election.

The Grammy award-winning artist took to his Insta story to share a picture of the governor-elect and accompanied it with love and victory emojis.

Chris Brown who recently featured Davido in a song titled “Nobody has to know” off his deluxe “Breezy” Album is a close friend of Ademola Adeleke’s nephew, Davido.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) had declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, as the winner of the Osun poll after garnering  403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

