Zamfara gov pledges support to INEC for credible election

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has pledged his administration’s total support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to conduct credible and acceptable election during the forthcoming by-election in the state.

The Governor made the pledge when he received the Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi on a courtesy visit at Government House, Gusau on Tuesday morning.

The Bakura constituency seat in the state House of Assembly became vacant following the demise of the former member who died on 31st May 2020 as a result of a brief illness.

Matawalle said his administration is determined to support the nation’s electoral umpire to conduct free and fair elections that will be credible and acceptable to all political parties in the state.

He explained that conducting a credible election is the key to having good leaders that will bring positive development to the State as well as the country.

Matawalle challenged the Commission to conduct credible and acceptable elections within the framework of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He also assured the Commission of his administration’s support to ensure that COVID-19 Protocols and procedures are observed during the forthcoming election despite the fact that Zamfara State is a Covid-19 free state.

The governor also promised to offer all the needed logistics and security during the conduct of the by-election in accordance with the Commission’s guidelines and procedures.

Earlier in her address, the Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi said they were at the Government House to discuss issues relating to the forthcoming election following the demise of a member Representing Bakura constituency.

Maikudi informed the Governor that the forthcoming Bakura State House of Assembly bye-election will be conducted in tandem with the new global health reality which is a very unusual time with serious implications on the nation’s electoral process.

She said the Commission will ensure strict compliance to all the measures and Protocols put in place by the Presidential Taskforce and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to protect voters from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner also solicited for the support of the Government and good people of Zamfara State to enable her Commission to deliver the desired mandate of conducting a peaceful, credible and acceptable election.

The courtesy call was attended by the Chief of Staff Government House, Gusau, Col Bala Mande (rtd), Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha Gusau, members of the State Executive Council and the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Executive Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Jaafar Maradun among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE