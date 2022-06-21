Zamfara: 3,000 kidnapped victims released in three years — Commissioner

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, has said over 3,000 kidnapped victims have been released since the present government took over the reins of leadership in the state since 2019 to date.

He asserted that the victims regained their freedom through the peace, reconciliation and dialogue programme initiated by the Bello Matawalle’s administration.

Speaking on Tuesday, the commissioner noted that before Matawalle’s administration, the state was faced with serious security challenges, such as banditry, kidnapping and rustling as well as attacks on communities.

However, he explained that after the present government came on board, the state government initiated a peace, reconciliation and dialogue programme with the bandits which yielded positive results.

“Banditry activities have reduced to a minimal level across the state, we witnessed nine months without recording bandit attacks at the initial stage of the dialogue.

“The state government successfully rescued different groups of kidnapped victims comprising males, females and children. Some of them hailed from Katsina and Sokoto States.

“Over 3,000 kidnapped victims have been released through the efforts of the state government.





“A number of repented bandits have surrendered to the authorities while many bandit camps have been destroyed since the inception of the peace dialogue programme.

“Many roads, hitherto, closed due to banditry have been opened for public transportation. The 14 local government areas are accessible by road.

“The state government has provided vehicles and other logistics to security agencies to complement their efforts toward the protection of lives and property in the state.

“We are calling on the people of the state to cooperate with government and security agencies to end banditry and other security challenges in the state,” he said.