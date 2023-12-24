Former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and a former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has admonished Nigerians to remain prayerful while extending goodwill among themselves at Christmas.

The former governor, in a statement by his Media Office on Sunday, said that Nigerians need to celebrate Christmas in unity and peace, with the spirit of generosity.

The statement signed by the head of the Fayemi Media Office, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, indicated that Fayemi acknowledges Nigerians’ resilience in the face of challenges encountered throughout the outgoing year.

He urged Nigerians to, in the spirit of Christmas, come together in celebration, irrespective of religious or cultural differences.

According to him, what is important at this time is the need to forster a sense of togetherness and unity among Nigerians.

The statement read: “This festive season signifies a time for reflection, gratitude, and rekindling the flames of hope and unity that underpin our nation. It is a time to celebrate the values of love, compassion, and generosity, which was illustrated by the birth of Jesus Christ.

‘’Despite our challenges, Christmas reminds us of the enduring power of faith, forgiveness, and resilience. “Let us embrace this spirit and use it to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, foster peaceful coexistence, and rekindle the flames of national unity.

‘’I urge all Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, to use this special season to extend kindness and understanding to one another. “Let us celebrate the joy of family and friends, share our blessings with those in need, and offer prayers for peace and prosperity for our nation.

‘’May the light of Christmas illuminate our hearts and homes, guiding us towards a brighter and more prosperous New Year. May the joy of this season fill our lives with happiness, hope, and renewed strength.’’

