The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday extended warm felicitations to Christians in the state, Nigeria and across the globe as they celebrate Christmas.

In a statement issued by Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bello emphasised that the season symbolizes hope for humanity, encouraging citizens to maintain a positive outlook.

The Governor urged Nigerians to embody God’s love for humanity and extend that love to their neighbors during the festive season. While acknowledging that the holiday is an excellent time to share joy with family and friends, Governor Bello also emphasized the importance of sober reflections and prayers for peace, unity, and togetherness, especially during a time when the country is navigating a new economic course.

Expressing joy that the people of Kogi State are witnessing another Christmas, Governor Bello acknowledged the boundless mercy and love of God Almighty despite the individual and collective challenges faced. He highlights the administration’s commitment to peace, security, and safety, noting the remarkable progress in socio-economic growth and infrastructural development.

In his final Christmas celebration as Governor, Bello outlined his administration’s achievements in health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and human capital development. He commended the citizens for their support and commitment to the state’s progress since the beginning of his tenure in 2016.

Governor Bello assured that the quarterly distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of petroleum product subsidy removal, a government policy, will be diligently sustained by the incoming administration.

He lauded the people for their peaceful conduct and support during the recent governorship election, expressing confidence that Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, will uphold and build on the legacy of his administration for inclusive growth.

During the Christmas celebration, Governor Bello encouraged Nigerians to promote peace and good neighborliness. He called for prayers for leaders at all levels of governance and advocated for acts of kindness toward the less privileged, emphasizing that such gestures foster love and peaceful coexistence.

Governor Bello reassured citizens of their safety during the celebrations, emphasizing the state’s preparedness to handle any security challenges. He, however, cautioned against any criminal activities, affirming that Kogi State is not conducive for such actions.

