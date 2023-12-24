Latest News

Christmas: Nasarawa gov felicitates Christian faithful, preaches peace

Nathaniel Gbaoron

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has felicitated with the Christian community in the state on the commemoration of this year’s Christmas celebration.

This is contained in a Christmas message signed by the Governor and issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nawani Aboki and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

The Governor tasked Christians to use the period to practice the good virtues of Jesus Christ by sharing love with faith and remain prayerful, respectful of leaders to enable them to overcome the difficulties of the present time.

He also urged the Christian faithful to use the period for sober reflection and adopt the lessons learnt before, during and after the Christmas celebration in their daily activities, advising them to support the needy considering the economic situation of the country.

Governor Sule called on the people to live together in peace and unity.

