In an effort to guarantee the safety and security of Nasarawa State residents during the festive season, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has announced the deployment of 4,500 Police operatives across the state.

This strategic move he said aims to ensure public safety and maintain peace during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking on the deployment in a press release signed by the commands PPRO DSP Ramhan Nansel send to journalists at the weekend, stressed that CP Nadada emphasized the importance of visibility policing, particularly at worship centers and recreational facilities.

He highlighted the heightened security measures to be enforced on highways, ensuring the protection of travelers. Additionally, undercover police operatives have been assigned to execute covert operations.

“Our priority is to provide a secure environment for everyone during this festive period,” stated CP Nadada.

He issued directives to all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and tactical team leaders to conduct raids in identified flashpoints, monitor activities related to cultism, and establish robust security measures in their respective areas of responsibility.

Nadada warned sternly against any breach of security, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy.

While extending greetings to Christian faithfuls, CP Nadada urged the public to celebrate responsibly and remain vigilant.

He encouraged individuals to promptly report any distress situations by contacting the designated emergency numbers: 08112692680, 08036157659, 08061523350, and 08108795930.

He reiterated the commitment of the force to ensuring the safety of all residents.

He urged cooperation from the public and emphasized the importance of collective vigilance in maintaining a secure environment.

“The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Police Force is resolute in its determination to uphold peace and security, ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without any security threats.

