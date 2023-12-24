Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

The former Governor in his Christmas and end-of-year message, called on the political class to work for the growth and progress of the people.

While stressing the imperative of unity as a panacea for development, Kalu noted that Nigeria’s diversity should be explored for nation-building, adding that the country is blessed with human capital and natural resources.

He said: ” I join other Nigerians in celebrating yet another Christmas and end-of-year festivities.

“No doubt, like every other country, it has been a challenging year but there are still many reasons for us to celebrate as a nation.

“The country will wax strong if all and sundry play their respective roles with patriotism.

“Let us support people at the helm of affairs at various levels of government in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

“The holiday period should be used for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation for a brighter tomorrow.

“We should use this special season to offer prayers for leaders at the national, sub- national and local government levels. Together, we can build a nation of our dream.”

Kalu wished Nigerians a hitch-free and fulfilling holiday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aftermath of drone attack: Count us out of Christmas celebration —Tudun Biri Christians

In this report, Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU gauged the mood in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State as Christians in the area join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow......….

Christmas: No cash, high cost of food items, but we will find way to celebrate

In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, VINCENT KURAUN and NURUDEEN ALIMI spoke with Nigerians on how they plan to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivals in light of the country’s economic challenges……..

Tinubu’s approval rating is reducing — Lukman, APC former vice chair

Salihu Lukman was the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He resigned from his exalted office from the APC National Working Committee on the eve of the emergence of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as APC National Chairman..….….…

FG to investigate outrageous airfares by airlines

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has announced plans to investigate the raging and unbelievable airfare regime imposed on Nigerian travelers by airlines operating in the country.…..…

After two years, CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban it imposed two years ago on cryptocurrency transactions in the Nigerian banking system. The CBN announced the reversal of the policy in a circular by Haruna Mustapha, its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation. Mustapha said that the apex bank would now provide regulations for financial institutions on how to manage cryptocurrency to avoid misuse…..…

Old naira notes remain legal tender indefinitely – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes indefinitely, removing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. This is according to a statement on Tuesday signed by Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes…..…