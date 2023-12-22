The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebola Hamzat, has ordered the deployment of personnel and resources ahead of the Christmas celebration in the state.

Hamzat made this known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, on Friday

He directed all the area commanders, divisional police officers, heads of departments and formations, and tactical commanders to deploy adequate personnel and resources throughout the length and breadth of Oyo State, particularly at all critical infrastructure, recreational facilities, and media houses.

Other areas are banks, correctional centres, public spaces, places of worship, and all adjoining highways and routes within and outside Oyo State.

It also added that all area commanders, divisional police officers, and tactical commanders should increase layers of supervision around their subordinates, particularly men on the field who daily interface with commuters and other civilian populations.

The Command’s Monitoring and X-squad units, according to the statement, have been tasked with dealing decisively with any officer whose actions or inactions bring embarrassment to the Command and, by extension, the Police Force through extortion, incidents, and other professional misconduct.

The statement enjoined the peace-loving people of Oyo State to give credible information to the police for effective crime management. If you see something, say something, and the police will immediately do something.

