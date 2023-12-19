The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced the creation of profiles for prospective 2024 UTME/DE candidates.

According to information posted on the board’s social media handle, the sale of application documents is set to begin on Monday, 15th January 2024, with various essential dates outlined for the upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) exercise.

JAMB, in its recent announcement, has released crucial dates for candidates interested in the 2024 UTME/DE session:

1. Creation of Profile: Currently ongoing

2. Commencement of 2024 UTME Registration: 15th January 2024

3. Deadline for 2024 UTME Registration: 26th February 2024

4. Deadline for 2024 DE Application: Thursday, 28th March 2024

5. 2024 UTME Mock Examination Date: 7th March 2024

6. Printing of 2024 UTME Examination Slips: 10th April 2024

7. 2024 UTME Examination Date: Friday, 19th April to Monday, 29th April 2024

Prospective candidates are urged to stay updated on the JAMB website (jamb.gov.ng), social media platforms, or visit any nearby JAMB office for further enquiries regarding registration and examination details.

