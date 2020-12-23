Yuletide: PDP doles out cash to Sokoto residents

By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has donated an unspecified amount of money to resident communities in the state.

Sokoto State chairman of the party, Bello Goronyo while donating the money said it was meant for Christmas and New Year celebration.

He said, “We don’t segregate. We carry everyone along irrespective of party and religious affiliation.

“Nigeria is for both Muslims and Christians and God knows why he joined us together as faithfuls of different religions with different ethnic background.

“Sokoto is a home for every Nigerians, that is why we abolished the name ‘non-indigene’ or ‘settlers’ as well as school fees for all our students, including the children of resident communities.”

In a related development, the party has applauded the efforts of security agencies in tackling the menace of insecurity in the state.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the party, Abdullahi Hausawa, he said the chairman made the commendation during a familiarization visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone A.

The party assured the security agencies of the unalloyed support of the ruling party in their operations.

