Yuletide: PDP doles out cash to Sokoto residents

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has donated an unspecified amount of money to resident communities in the state.

Sokoto State chairman of the party, Bello Goronyo while donating the money said it was meant for Christmas and New Year celebration.

He said, “We don’t segregate. We carry everyone along irrespective of party and religious affiliation.

“Nigeria is for both Muslims and Christians and God knows why he joined us together as faithfuls of different religions with different ethnic background.

“Sokoto is a home for every Nigerians, that is why we abolished the name ‘non-indigene’ or ‘settlers’ as well as school fees for all our students, including the children of resident communities.”

In a related development, the party has applauded the efforts of security agencies in tackling the menace of insecurity in the state.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the party, Abdullahi Hausawa, he said the chairman made the commendation during a familiarization visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone A.

The party assured the security agencies of the unalloyed support of the ruling party in their operations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…