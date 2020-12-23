Bandits abduct village head, two housewives, 14 others in Katsina 

Barely 72 hours when 80 Islamiyya children were abducted and rescued in Katsina, bandits have again stormed Kaigar Malamai in Danmusa local government area of the state and abducted the village head, his two housewives and 14 people.

The hoodlums stormed the sleepy village on Monday night kidnapped the village head, Kabir Ajiya.

They were also said to have ransacked the entire village and stole so many cows.

A resident Umar Abdulsalam said the villagers had fled the village to surrounding villages and towns.

He said, “On Monday at about 9 pm bandits riding on motorcycles attacked our village. They took away our village head, Malam Kabir Muhammed Ajiya, and his two wives.

“They also kidnapped 14 other people, including the wives of Kabir’s younger brothers and their children and injured many other people

“We have reported the attack to the police in the area and they (police) had visited the scene of the attack and are currently in the bush with some vigilantes in search of the abducted victims”.

As at the time of filing the report, source remarked that the bandits are yet to contact any person in the village, saying, we are praying vehemently for them to return unhurt.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, could not confirm the incident, promising to investigate the incident and get back later.

