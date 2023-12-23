It was all smiles on the faces of the elderly and the physically challenged in Abia as the First

Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, in collaboration with the Wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscila Otti Thursday disbursed cash and food items to them in Umuahia.

About 250 elderly citizens of the state received a cheque of 100,000 Naira each, as well as bags of rice, wrappers and other food items.

Speaking while disbursing the items on behalf of the First Lady of the country, Okuremi Tinubu and in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the theme “Better Days Ahead”, the Abia First Lady, Priscila Otti explained that the economic empowerment programme was born out of commitment to the well being of the elderly citizens in Nigeria.

She said, “the scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association”

The Abia First Lady explained that the essence of the scheme was to cushion the effect of the economic challenges at present and alleviate the burdens of the elders during this festive period, disclosing that the total sum to be disbursed is 950 million Naira as approved by the governing board of the Renewed Hope Initiative, which is the pet project of the First Lady of Nigeria as each state of the Federation would receive the sum of N25 million for 250 elders

Otti, who urged the senior citizens to embrace life to the fullest, prioritize their health, nurture their mind and strengthen their bond with loved ones advised, “As we approach the festive period, it becomes very important to emphasis the significance of prioritizing our elderly citizens in our Initiatives. By reaching out to our elderly this festive period, we not only honour their contributions but also acknowledge the unique encounters they face”.

Mrs. Otti also used the opportunity to fete the physically challenged in the state with cash, wrappers and food items, assuring them of her support and integration in the scheme of things in the state, stating also that she invited them to show them sense of belonging as important members of the society.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Blessing Felix, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Ogechi Oguama commended the Wife of the President and that of Abia State Governor for the Initiative, stating that the initiative was a sign that better days are ahead for Abia State elders under the leadership of Governor Otti.

The Commissioner said her Ministry would partner the Office of the Wife of the Governor to make life better for the elderly through including them in the coorperative society which is domiciled in the Ministry.

Also speaking on behalf of the wives of Mayors in the state, the wife of the Mayor of Aba North, Mrs. Ifenyinwa Udeagbala disclosed that the wives of the Mayors in the 17 LGAs are appreciative of the initiative and are solidly behind Mrs. Otti and assured that they would not abuse any of the programmes of the wife of the President or wife of the Governor but would ensure that anything made for the people would get to them.

In their goodwill messages, the State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mrs. Regina Iroha, Abia State Chairman, National Council for Women Society, Abia State chapter, Mrs. Agnes Okoroafia and facilitator, Abia State Forum for the Elderly, Mazi Oti Nwaka applauded the scheme and said it is a sign of new hope for the elderly and assured of their support to the policies and programmes of the government and requested that the scheme be sustained.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Uloma Ubani thanked the wife of the President and that of the State Governor for the gesture, stating that a helper has truly come in Nigeria and in Abia State government and prayed that it shall be well with them. She assured that the elderly would sustain their prayers for them.

