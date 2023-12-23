The Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua, Edo State, has commenced the construction of a 120-bed Accident and Emergency complex to be named after late former military vice president, Admiral Augustus Akhomu.

This was was as the hospital also commissioned a brand new ambulance with oxygen, ventilator, monitor for patients, drugs and emergency medication and other facilities at the event.

At the official ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the new health facility, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, described the project as a significant initiative,” which reflects a steadfast commitment to advancing health care infrastructure and service in the country.”

The minister, who was represented by the Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor Darlington Obaseki, commended the Acting Chief Medical Director of ISTH, Reuben Eifediyi, for his unwavering dedication to the transformation project.

He revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare not long ago unveiled a four-point agenda, and expressed delight that the establishment of the modern Accident and Emergency complex along a vital North-South highway was a testament of a collective commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of every Nigerian.

The acting Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Eifediyi, explained that his decision to name the complex after the late Admiral Aikhomu was because the late Naval General influenced the citing of the hospital in Irrua in 1991.

Professor Eifediyi thanked President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the entire fund needed for the project available, disclosing that the project would be completed within 16 weeks.

“upon completion, we will move from the 26 beds to 120 beds. This will accommodate high level of activity, high patient turnover, varied care mix, large interdisciplinary work force and others”, he explained.

Air Commodore Victor Aikhomu Rtd, who represented the Aikhomu family at the event, thanked the Management and Board of the hospital for honouring the late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

The Local Organising Committee chairman, Dr. Irene Akhideno, on her part, appreciated President Tinubu for approving the construction of the facility and also approving the naming after Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

The grand breaking and foundation laying ceremony was preceded by the 2023 Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols/End of Year Party of the hospital with theme:”Prince of Peace “.

