Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Saturday endorsed the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) which focussed on the adoption of non-kinetic means of resolving the security challenges in the region.

Governor Soludo who lauded the project championed by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu described the top federal lawmaker as a worthy son of Ndi Igbo.

A statement by Kalu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that the Governor spoke on Saturday when the deputy speaker led the promoters of the peace initiative to pay the governor a condolence visit over the death of his father, Pa Simeon Soludo in Isuofia, Anambra State.

The Governor also said that Kalu was passionate about the development of Igboland and Nigeria in general, stressing that his contributions were well-noted.

He said: “Your Excellency, you are welcome to Isuofia. Thanks for coming to be with us. Indeed, you are a true son of Igbo land. You are so passionate about the development of Igbo land and Nigeria at large. You are our worthy son and we note that. We are proud of you.

“I have heard all that you said about the budget and the PISE-P and unity in Igbo land. I say amen to all. Anambra to Bende in Abia is not all that far so to speak. We will look at all that you have said. Please, send my regards to the Speaker. From what we are hearing, you both are doing well. Thanks for coming.”

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Kalu who led the PISE-P delegation to pay their condolences to Governor Soludo, invited him to the unveiling of the new peace initiative in Bende on December 29th, 2023.

He emphasized that the new peace project will dissuade the militarization of the southeast while ultimately restoring peace to the region.

Hon. Kalu also lauded Governor Soludo for giant strides in Anambra Esperance in the security sector.

“Not too long ago, I accompanied the Vice President, His Excellency, Senator Kashm Shettima to Anambra. We came see inspect a factory built by Sir. Emeka Offor who is working hard for Ndi Igbo. Vice President and I agreed that the local content aspects of the factory shall be accorded the priority it deserves even in the energy sector.

“We also used the opportunity to see the ecological problems. Anambra is the headquarters of ecological problems in the whole world.

“We will not leave the challenge of developing Igboland for one person. If Anambra is developed, Igbo land is secure. We shall continue to strive and put all our efforts into developing Anambra and by extension, Igbo land.

“That’s why we came to identify with him and to assure him that he also has the support of the members of the National Assembly. Wherever he wants us to give our support, we will. Even now the budget is in the works, we are talking to see where we can come in.

“We also send our condolences to him on the passing of our father, late Pa Simeon Soludo. Yes, every death is painful but this is to an extent a celebration of life. Our prayer is to live long and be fulfilled in life like him. May God accept the soul of the departed and also be with you all.

“Let me also use this opportunity to say that we shall gather in Bende on December 29, 2023 to unveil what we call Peace in South East (PISE-P) so that we can pronounce and end to violence, militarization, guns and all that. Let’s adopt a non-kinetic means of resolving our challenges.

“We also used this opportunity to formally invite His Excellency, Governor Soludo to the unveiling because he’s very important to the event. The Governor will also receive an award for peace. He has also restored peace in Anambra. I have said it privately and I want to reiterate it publicly that insecurity in Anambra State is dropping because a man with the solution is working,” Hon. Kalu said.

