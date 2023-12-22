In order to observe a peaceful yuletide celebration, the Sokoto Police Command has deployed human and material resources at the Command’s disposal across the nook and crannies of the state.

The deployment, according to a statement made available to newsmen in the by the commands spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufai, is characterised by visibility policing at various places of worship, event centres, and raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings and shanties.

“It also includes stop and search, Vehicular and foot patrol as well as inter-agency cooperation, is aimed at ensuring that the residents of the Sokoto enjoys a hitch free festivity before, during and after the Christmas celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police Sokoto State, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, in anticipation of the festivity, felicitates with the Christian faithfuls of the State and equally enjoins he residents to dissuade from using knockouts, fireworks and firecrackers which may cause panic or apprehension in the general public, while reiterating his commitment to ensure the safety of all.

“He equally urges the residents to be vigilant and suspicious of their environment and to take advantage of the Police emergency lines for distress calls and complaints: 0706 884 8035, CRU. 07068718182, 08186081888, 08151437447”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…