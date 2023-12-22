The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) has announced February 3, 2024, for conduct of court-ordered rerun elections and bye elections.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and chairman Information Voter Education Committee disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the Commission, the bye elections were to fill vacancies across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.

The rerun to hold in 35 Constituencies was as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals.

The Commission asked political parties to comply with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

The statement reads in part:” The Commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for conducting bye-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of Members of the National and State Houses of Assembly. These vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers i.e. the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

“The vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.

“Furthermore, the Commission is conducting re-run elections stemming from the 2023 General Election, as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals.

Currently, 35 Constituencies are affected by these Court-ordered elections. While three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few Polling Units.

“Both categories of elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

“The Timetable for the elections, along with detailed delimitation data (i.e. registration areas, polling unit names, the number of registered voters and PVCs collected), has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms as a guide to political parties and candidates, and for public information.

“We urge parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the seamless conduct of these elections.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE