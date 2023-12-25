The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has called for safety and respect as it felicitates all Christian faithful on the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ and wishes all Nigerians a happy Christmas and New Year holiday.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IBEDC, Engineer Kingsley Achife, in a statement, emphasised the values of unity and goodwill during Christmas, calling on IBEDC customers to join hands in fostering a secure and harmonious environment.

He said, “IBEDC reiterates its commitment to providing seamless service during the holiday season. The technical team will be on standby to address any electrical faults promptly. The company’s customer care line will remain active for quick responses to complaints and reports.”

In light of the festive celebrations, Achife appealed to customers not to assault IBEDC staff. He explained that the commitment and hard work of the staff are essential for delivering quality service, and any grievances should be communicated through appropriate channels rather than resorting to violence.

Achife highlighted that the festive seasons often see an increase in electrical hazards, and as such, he advised IBEDC customers to exercise caution and avoid unsafe practices such as unauthorised tampering with metres or attempting to bypass the electrical system.

“Christmas is a time for joy and reflection. Let us not compromise the safety of ourselves and others by engaging in activities that could lead to electrical hazards. I implore our esteemed customers to refrain from energy theft, as it not only endangers lives but also hampers our collective progress.

“We also encourage our customers to utilise IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels, including iRecharge, Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATMs for convenient bill settlement and vending to enjoy uninterrupted supply during the holiday. IBEDC’s offices will also remain open during the holiday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve customers efficiently,” Engr. Achife said.

