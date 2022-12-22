Yuletide: FRSC deploys 584 personnel to Akwa Ibom

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Sector Command has deployed 584 personnel across the state to ensure safety on the roads during the yuletide season.

The state Sector Commander, Mr. Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement made available to correspondents in Uyo on Thursday.

According to him, 584 personnel including; Special Marshals have been strategically deployed to man the major routes in the state for traffic control and calming while 11 Patrol Vehicles and 2 Ambulances are deployed for effective coverage of all critical areas with the adequate arrangements being made for tow trucks to clear any obstruction during the period.

The sector commander warned drivers and all road users to celebrate with caution and avoid reckless speeding, adding that only when one is alive that he/she would have the privilege to celebrate.

He said that the command has mounted aggressive public enlightenment campaigns at all motor parks and garages to urge drivers to adhere to road safety rules and regulations.

The release stated that a safety awareness campaign has also been mounted at Churches, Mosques, markets, Schools, and road shows to sensitize the general public on the need to ensure safety on the road.

“However, to align with the Corps strategic goal of a 15 percent reduction in road traffic crash fatality, and ensure free-flow of traffic for ease of doing business in Akwa Ibom State, a total of 584 operatives including Special Marshals have been strategically deployed to man the major routes in the state for traffic control and calming.

“Eleven Patrol Vehicles and 2 Ambulances are deployed for effective coverage of all critical areas with the adequate arrangement being made for tow trucks to clear any obstruction during the period.

“To enhance road safety partnership for innovative intervention, relevant stakeholders and sister agencies are engaged in road safety activities and programs with the aim of keeping our roads.

“We wish to alert the motoring public on the perceived road hazards associated with yuletide periods characterised by increased vehicular movement and human traffic, as individuals travel for one event or another both within and outside the state.

“Critical offenses such as speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, route violation, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving, drunk driving will not be tolerated,” Olonisaye warned.

He urged drivers to cultivate the habit of being patient, as the dangers associated with speeding are enormous which include: Losing control of the vehicle and reducing the driver’s reaction time, among others.

He appealed to drivers to guide against night Driving; lower beams and keep headlamps properly adjusted/focused, avoid looking directly into the lights of oncoming Vehicles, and slow down when facing glare from headlights.

“More so, when driving in unfamiliar or on bad roads, be alert to traffic signs, signals, and markings communicating certain road characteristics/features, obey applicable speed limits, reduce speed or apply common sense speed limit.





“Remember! Life has no duplicate, so we must strive to consciously protect and safeguard our lives, especially while using the roads, realizing that our family members, friends, and well-wishers eagerly wait to receive and welcome us back home alive.

“The general public is to remain active by observing traffic rules and regulations and reporting road and other emergencies promptly to the FRSC toll-free line – 122,” admonished.

