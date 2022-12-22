Wike promises to unveil preferred presidential candidate in January

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to unveil to Nigerians his preferred candidate for the presidency of the country saying that he had decided on which presidential candidate to moblise votes for.

The governor assured that from January 2023, he would first embark on a state-wide campaign tour to tell Rivers people who they should vote for and undertake also embark on a nationwide campaign tour to tell Nigerians the most preferred presidential candidate requiring their votes.

Wike who spoke at the inauguration of the Rumuokwurusi- Elimgbu Flyover (10th flyover) in Rumuokwurusi Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday said Nigerians needed to know a reliable candidate that they can trust to deliver the needed national transformation with the expected capability, and results.

“So, from January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for. So, all of you who have been in suspense. Who has been saying all kinds of things, and abusing me, wait, January has come. Not only will I tell them where they will vote, but I will also move from state to state and tell them why they should vote for the people I think they should vote for. Nothing will happen”, he said.

The Governor pointed to the ills some people have caused with their political inconsistency, associations, and philosophy and wondered if they could in good conscience say they have been fair to Nigerians and are fit to lead them.

Wike added; “Those of you who have never been stable. You move from PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) to there, and you moved from there back to PDP. Those of you who campaigned in 2015, telling Nigerians if they vote for PDP they are voting for the insurgency. If they vote for PDP, they’re voting for corruption.

“Wait, all of us will reply. We will tell Nigerians this thing that you said, how far now. Where do you still stand now? Is it the same PDP or a new PDP?”

He insisted that going into an election and winning the needed victory is beyond mere appearances on television shows, casting aspersions on others and talking big saying; “So, all of you appearing on television abusing me, don’t waste your saliva again. January has come. All those of you who are telling Nigerians that you used to have 40 shoes, you used to have 50 wristwatches, the time has come to convert those shoes and wristwatches to votes. It’s not to be on the podium and raise your shoes high. And raise your wristwatch high. Time has come to convert it to votes.”

Wike also advised some Rivers politicians who now reside in Abuja to know that the 2023 election will confirm who truly has a political influence on the Rivers electorate saying that the 2023 general election will also be used to retire these politicians, and urged them to return home and do their campaigns.

He reiterated that the state government was not opposed to any political party or group holding political rallies but that any party or group planning to use government-owned schools should be ready to pay the non-refundable security fee.

He urged those politicians to stop telling lies and be bold to let their people know what they have the capacity to do and cannot do.

Wike went on; “Let me also use the opportunity to advise those of them who said that they are our brothers in Abuja. This 2023 election will confirm to us in Rivers State who are those that have an influence on voters.

“Who are those that their people will listen to and vote? It is not only for you to be in Abuja and tell them whatever you’re telling them. Come home because our polling booths are not going to be in Abuja.”

He added, “This election will retire people in 2023. If they win us, we go. If we win them, they go. In fact, they have already gone.”

He said his administration had established a new political concept that would deepen understanding of how to endear the electorate and secure their votes and assured that the PDP in Rivers State would not engage in vote buying, but would depend on the numerous projects executed in all the twenty-three Local Government Areas, consistent payment of pension and gratuity by his administration to win the 2023 general election.

Providing the description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the Rumuokwurusi -Elimgbu Flyover which started on 28th January 2022 was delivered in less than 10 months.

He explained that the length of the flyover is 820 meters, the width size at the descent is 30.65 widths, and at the upper pass, the width is 17.35 meters.





Dr. Alabo said the flyover would ease traffic flow and serve as an alternative route to connect traffic flow to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Project manager, Julius Berger Plc, Engineer Taner, commended Governor Wike for the confidence reposed in the company in the Rivers State government urban renewal initiative.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wike promises to unveil preferred presidential candidate in January