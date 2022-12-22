2023: Nigeria not ready for a sick president, says Delta PDP Chairman

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, has declared that the country is not ready for a sick president to take over the helms of the affairs of a sick country.

Delta State chairman of the part, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, made the assertion during PDP campaign rallies at Warri South and Uvwie local government areas of Delta State on Thursday.

He said that the APC has brought Nigeria to her knees and could not bring a sick man to save the country.

Esiso decried the situation where the APC administration met a robust economy only to crumble the country.

“Are we ready for a sick President to heal a sick nation?” he asked, to which the crowd chorused, “No! Baba wey nor well, go dey shout Emilokan.”

At the campaign venues, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party and governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, emphasized that the PDP is on a rescue mission to reset Nigeria and put it back on a prosperous path.

He assured the people that with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President, the inflationary trend being witnessed in the country will be a thing of the past and the Naira will appreciate again.

Governor Okowa urged the people to vote for all the candidates of the PDP.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, while speaking, said that the PDP has no reason to campaign in Warri and its environs.

He said the people were happy that he emerged as the candidate of the party.

“I am a Warri boy; our people in Warri have made it clear that they are happy to have one of them emerging as governor, so, this campaign is just a formality as they will vote for PDP.

“We thank PDP for giving us a Vice-President, our governor, our people have made it clear that they will speak with one voice with their voters’ cards; thank you for giving me a good Deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme who will work well with me to give Deltans MORE,” Oborevwori said.

Others, who also spoke including Dr. Rowland Oritsejafor, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon stated that the people will vote for all the candidates of the PDP.

Some of those who were presented with the PDP flag included Chief Ighoyota Amori, Senatorial candidate, Delta Central Senatorial District,

Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, House of Representatives candidate for Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Delta State House of Assembly, Uvwie Constituency, Hon, Austin Uroye, and Hon. Mathew Opuoru, Warri South I, and Warri South II Constituencies, Delta State House of Assembly candidates respectively.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Nigeria not ready for a sick president, says Delta PDP Chairman