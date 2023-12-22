The former president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin has advised Nigerians, especially the motoring public to be moderate in everything they do while celebrating during the end-of-the-year holiday

He stated this as part of his end-of-the-year goodwill message to Nigerians, especially members of the union

Alhaji Yasin who is also an immediate past deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) advised that ” “moderation is the key word in everything we do. Excess of everything is bad, hence I will implore Nigerians to embrace moderation in everything they undertake

” As drivers on the will be moderate in your speed. Over speeding kills, hence our drivers should always be cautious and obey all the traffic regular so as to arrive safely

He also caution drivers especially those on interstate routes to always check and make sure that their vehicles are in good conditions to avoid unpleasant situation

Alhaji Yasin commended the president Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration for its efforts at revamping the Nation’s economy

” From what the government is doing, there hope that the Nation economy will begin to get back to normalcy, appealing to Nigerians to exercise patient and understanding with the government.

