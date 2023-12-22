Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has signed the 2024 Kaduna State Appropriation Bill, with a total size of N458,271,299,477.66 billion, into law following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

The budget has N318,836,576,588.28 billion voted for capital expenditure, while N139,434,722,889.38 is pegged for recurrent expenditure, representing a capital-to-recurrent ratio of 69.57% to 30.43%.

Signing the budget, Governor Uba Sani said the 2024 budget was designed to bring development closer to the people of Kaduna State, adding that “the 2024 Budget of “Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development” will bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas.

According to the governor, the budget will “revitalise our rural economies, promote social inclusion, address the gaps in infrastructure and human capital, boost agriculture and food security, and make Kaduna State safe and secure for citizens and investments.

“For us to achieve the objectives of the 2024 budget, all hands must be on deck. MDAs and government-owned enterprises must brace up and fashion effective strategies that will enable them to improve their revenue-generation efforts.

“The reinvigorated Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has an important role to play in the effective implementation of the 2024 Budget. KADIRS must sustain the current momentum of our revenue generation drive.

“I would like to thank the Planning and Budget Commission and all those who worked around the clock to produce the 2024 Appropriation Bill that I am signing today.

“I call on our dear citizens to give us their full support and cooperation as we commence the implementation of the 2024 budget.

These are challenging times. It is in challenging times that the indomitable spirit of the people is called to action.

We are determined to lead our people to a brighter future. We shall succeed because the people of Kaduna State are resourceful and resilient,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the State House of Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill, describing their action as testimony of their commitment to the progress and development of Kaduna State.

Speaking at the signing of the budget, the acting speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly said they consider the speedy passage of the bill to enable the government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He expressed confidence that Governor Uba Sani has the zeal and determination to fully implement the appropriation law.

