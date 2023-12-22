The Imo State Police Command has deployed watertight security across the length and breadth of the state to ensure a free and peaceful yuletide celebration.

This is in line with the Command’s steadfast dedication to providing adequate security for all and sundry in the state during and after the Yuletide seasons.

In a statement issued on Friday in Owerri by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, he said that it was part of the decision taken at the pivotal security meeting convened by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Teams Commanders, held at the Senior Police Officer’s Mess, Owerri.

The Police spokesman pointed out that during the meeting, contingency operational plans that would guarantee the peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year across the length and breadth of the state, as well as the smooth flow of traffic, were strategically emplaced.

The Commissioner of Police CP Aboki Danjuma, in his remark, mandated the strategic Police managers of the Command to embark on intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, effective traffic control, and round-the-clock visibility patrol in close synergy with other sister security agencies, to cover vital areas like worship and recreational centres.

While ensuring that officers and men under their supervision uphold the highest standard of professionalism and respect the rule of law, the CP warned that any security breach within their area of responsibility would not be tolerated.

The CP charged the Command’s strategic managers to key into the Policing mission and vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, by entrenching the tenets of community-oriented policing and promoting a culture of discipline, transparency, and accountability among their subordinates.

He noted further that they must become the vanguard of justice and always encourage their men to put a smile on the face of the law-abiding resident of Imo State they have the constitutional mandates to serve and protect.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring that the state is adequately protected and free from any violent crime.

He called on the general public to remain law-abiding and security-conscious, warning that the ban on the use of Fireworks (Knockouts), blocking of roads, and burning of tyres on the road under the disguise of celebration is still in force as violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to the general public to report any suspicious person or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity to the Police.

The commissioner wishes the general public in Imo and across the Country a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance.