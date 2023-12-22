Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has called for self-regulation of the media rather than the government’s regulation, saying such a move would earn respect for the society.

He said this on Friday at an event marking the first year in office the executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council and commissioning of projects, at the Council Secretariat, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The former envoy spoke on the topic “Security and Media: A Partnership For National Development”, urged professionals in the media industry to regulate the sector in the interest of national security.

He explained that both the traditional and social media have been deeply polluted, while challenging media professional to report accurately by protecting the interest of the country.

Isola said that social media is used in India and China for networking and businesses unlike what it obtained in Nigeria.

Isola said “Yes, news can be reported but the ambience of the national security is important. Why? Because the world is now a global village.

“When we were young we used to see people like (Olusegun) Osoba, (Felix) Adenaike and Peter Ajayi, we used to call them three musketeers and the profession was well respected.

“I don’t believe in the government regulation of the media, but I believe in self regulation…just for you to earn your respect and maintain a reputation. Journalists are well respected across the world.

“And since this is the cradle (referring to Ogun NUJ) of journalism in Nigeria, you have a responsibility to do that.”

Isola who was former Minister of Mines and Steel Development appreciated local and international media for contributing towards the success of his administration in the UK.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, who delivered the lecture virtually, hammered on the need for responsible journalism which according to him “serves

not only to inform but also to hold security agencies accountable, ensuring that the public remains aware of the measures being taken to ensure their safety.”

He noted that the challenges and opportunities presented by the security and media partnership are “dynamic and ever-evolving.”

“As Nigeria continues its journey toward national development, the collaboration between security forces and the media stands as a cornerstone.

“The path ahead is challenging, but with determination and a united effort, Nigeria will navigate these challenges and secure a safer and more prosperous future for its citizens and the global community.”

The State Chairman of NUJ, Akinwale Olanrewaju, said the celebration of his executive first year in office became imperative in view of the past challenges the Council experienced for about four years.

He said his administration would continue to build on the achievements recorded and form a stronger collaboration to explore endless potentials before journalists in the state.

At the event, the union honoured the Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as the Senator of the year; the State Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Omoniyi, as Commissioner of the year; Hon Elemide Oludaisi, a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, as the lawmaker of the year and the Chairman of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Ogunsola Adesina as the LG Chairman of the Year.

