The Rector of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, has appealed to the governor of Oyo State, Mr Oluwaseyi Makinde, to assist the institution with recruiting more staff to enhance its effectiveness.

Professor Adebiyi made the plea while delivering his address during the school’s combined 30th, 36th, 37th, and 38th convocation ceremonies.

He expressed his gratitude to the governor of Oyo State for his support of the workers of Oyo State, particularly the institution’s staff.

Professor Adebiyi highlighted the departure of a significant number of staff in recent years due to retirement, resignation, and death.

However, no recruitment has been conducted to address the decline in staff numbers, affecting both academic and non-academic staff. Additionally, he mentioned the creation of new departments, necessitating the employment of the required staff.

“As a face-saving strategy, we have converted non-teaching staff with the necessary qualifications to academic staff. Your Excellency, your intervention in recruiting more staff in all our critical areas will be appreciated,” the Rector concluded.

The event’s highlight was the presentation of prizes to graduates who distinguished themselves in their chosen courses of study.

Furthermore, Oyo State Governor Mr Oluwaseyi Makinde, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Professor Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu, used the occasion to inaugurate the newly constructed academic staff office complex and the institution’s radio station, which has been licensed by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).