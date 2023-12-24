The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed heartfelt commendations for the sacrifices and efforts of Nigerian Army (NA) troops for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the Army Chief saluted the troops’ undying faith in the Nigerian State in the face of adversity.

“In the message personally signed by the COAS on Sunday 24 December 2023, the Army Chief congratulated troops for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came their way. He noted that over fifty thousand troops of the Nigerian Army would miss wishing their families and loved ones Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person, during this yuletide”.

He explained that it was not because they did not want to, but because they would be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, communities, villages and hamlets, across the country and beyond.

He stated that the troops were duty-bound to be deployed, while other families rejoiced and celebrated together, sometimes not knowing if similar celebrations were going on in their own families.

It added that Gen Lagbaja noted further “that judging by the policies and unfolding programmes of the Federal Government, the year ahead holds good prospects for Nigeria and the Army.

He revealed that in the coming year, the NA is expected to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers that would enhance a better security environment across the country.

He revealed that the Army Headquarters had initiated several welfare projects that would directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

He reiterated that the well-being of troops was of utmost importance and assured that he would continue to work tirelessly to provide troops’ with the requisite resources to carry out their duties effectively.

General Lagbaja stated that he was not oblivious that the NA was constantly confronted by some challenges as it strives to fulfill its constitutional obligations, but added quickly that they are by no means insurmountable. He expressed confidence in the support of the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government to boost the physical, morale and conceptual components of the NA’s fighting power towards becoming a more efficient force.

He reassured that the NA would continue to work with Sister Services, the Nigeria Police Force and other Security and Response agencies to create and maintain a peaceful, safe and secure environment for socio-economic development of the country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE