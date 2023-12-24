The Lagos State Government has warned Landlords and various Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the state to immediately comply with government regulations directing that all interlink roads must be accessible on a daily basis across the state.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, the Lagos State Government said that Traffic officers have been facing serious challenges in diverting motorists to alternative routes through nearby streets because these streets are gated.

According to the LASTMA statement, “Landlords and various Community Development Associations (C.D.As) in Lagos State are hereby warned to immediately comply with government regulations directing that all interlink roads must be accessible on a daily basis across the state.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakare Oki Olalekan, disclosed in the statement that those acting contrary to the street-gate regulations were posing a great security threat to the government’s resolve to achieve a safe and a secured environment. They are advised to desist from the unwholesome acts.

Oki disclosed further that the policy on street gates was meant to enable easy access for residents and all road users in the State, noting that the act of denying motorists and pedestrians access through the various community gates before the stipulated time is totally unacceptable to the State Government.

The General Manager stressed that the illegal closure of these gates, some of which are feeder roads to connect highways, also contributes to the activities of criminally-minded individuals who indulge in dispossessing residents of their belongings, thereby making it difficult for security agencies have come to the rescue of victims or apprehend the perpetrators.

“The act of partial or permanent closure of gates in violation of the regulations of the state affects businesses encouraging miscreants to take advantage of residents and get away with their belongings and in case of fire outbreak the community affected will not be easily accessible by the Rescue teams.”

Oki stated that non-conformity with government directives on the closure of estate/street gates might lead to issuing a warrant of arrest and prosecution of representatives of non-complying communities, where necessary.

He added that activities of these affected communities had further made free vehicular movement difficult in those restricted areas where roads leading to the closed gates were inaccessible to the motoring public.

