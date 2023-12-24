Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel brought joy to the face of a fan during one of his concerts.

Kizz Daniel was singing during his concert when a fan started screaming and jumping that she wanted to go to school.

He had to pause and listen to the lady. He asked her the school she would love to attend and she said University of Lagos.

In the video, the singer said he would sponsor her throughout her university education. The lady screamed and was shedding tears of joy while some of her friends hugged her.

Artistes that actually give back to the society>>>🥹

Remember the last time I went for a show he performed, he gave one his fan a million naira for just singing his song well.

Kizz Daniel has a history of philanthropy and charitable work. In addition to awarding scholarships, he has also donated to schools, hospitals, and other causes in Nigeria and beyond. He has also spoken out about the importance of education, encouraging young people.

