Yuletide: Beware of scammers, digital media practitioners warn online business owners

As the Yuletide season draws nearer, a call has been made by the president of the Digital Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr Ladi Ogunseye, to beware of scammers.

He made the call in the light of numerous fraud cases that online business owners have reported.

Ogunseye stressed that business owners who run their business using online channels should continually ensure they verify any product and purchase request as well as verify email link clicks request before clicking on them to avoid falling for the numerous schemes perpetrated by these online scammers.

He called for caution when interacting and doing business online this season. He also advised customers to ensure that they verify the business details on multiple channels before making payment to an online vendor as a result of these fraud incidents.

In the same vein, Ogunseye has made a call for business owners to claim their business page on Google.

He explained that scammers have decided to start creating fake business pages for unsuspecting business owners thereby using this to collect money for unsuspecting customers of these brands.

Ogunseye cited how members of his association have been helping business owners claim and manage their Google business pages which helps safeguard them from scammers who use their business name to carry out unscrupulous fraudulent activities in the continent.

