YOV to UN: Let FG to take decisive actions against terrorists ravaging Yorubaland

Yoruba One Voice (YOV), a global organization, has made a clarion call on the United Nations (UN), calling on the world body to impress on the Nigerian government to take decisive actions against the armed terrorists that had in the past 15 years turned the indigenous territories to a theatre of blood-letting, terrorism and all vile associated with misery.

The coalition, while making the call in a letter written to the Secretary General of the world body, Mr Antonio Guterres, and signed by its scribe, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, vowed that the Yoruba people cannot continue to suffer this horrendous repression any more.

This was just as it observed that the moment had come that self-defense is the most admirable step the Yoruba must adopt, to prevent the complete annihilation of the Yoruba nation.

In the letter titled: “To avert human tragedy, Yoruba people seek the conscience of world leaders,” and dated July 11, 2022, YOV, a coalition of about 23 different Yoruba organizations in the diaspora, said sadly that the Yoruba could no longer breadth and were now losing patience in situation of war being imposed on them, “even in the face of the peaceful gesture of our people.”

According to the coalition, which listed instances such as kidnapping, rape of women and the child girl, invasion of worship homes, the Owo Church horrendous attacks, leaving 44 people dead, including women and children, with several others seriously wounded, as well as several other attacks carried out on royal fathers, occasioning death, the painful aspect of it was that “the Federal Government has failed the Yoruba people,” by not doing much to arrest the ugly situation.

Besides, YOV said the governors in South-West states were incapacitated due to the stiff laws that gave absolute powers to the Federal Government on matters of security, even as it sadly observed that the havoc on Yoruba territories were compounded by Boko Haram and ISWAP, while efforts by local authorities to challenge them were frustrated by a Federal Government which it alleged as suspect.

“These past fifteen years, Yoruba farmlands, homes, sacred groves have been invaded and devastated by the terrorists. Kidnapping, rape of women and the child girl, invasion of worship homes are some of their trademarks.

“Recent Experiences in one of the most devastating attacks on Yoruba territory; Owo, an ancient community in Ondo State, was attacked by Fulani terrorists leading to the death of at least 44 people, including women and children.

“Many were wounded as the aftermath of the reckless attack and the Nigerian authority blames ISWAP for the attacks.

“The indiscriminate attacks on Yoruba territories do not spare Yoruba traditional rulers, some of who have been killed, kidnapped or wounded. In November 2020, the Olufon of Ifon, a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi was shot dead by Fulani terrorists.

“The traditional ruler of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi was shot by the same terrorists in April 2021. In February 2022, the Attah of Ayede-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government, Oba Abdul-Mumuni Adebayo Orisagbemi was also shot.

“The Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Benjamin Osho in June 2021 was kidnapped by terrorists.

“The above represent some of the high-class victims, the number of farmers, house-wives, men and women, workers, students, rape or kidnapped girls who are victims of the ravaging terrorists is countless.





“Farmlands are invaded and farmers kidnapped. Women are no longer free to go to the stream nor are husbands at liberty to ply their commerce.

“There is an atmosphere of siege, trembling and melancholy spread on Yorubaland amidst a reluctant and stiff-neck Federal Government currently in the hands of Fulani actors,” the group stated.

“The people are losing patience. A situation of war has been imposed on us, even in the face of the peaceful gesture of our people.

“Our territories are occupied by armed terrorists. The Federal Government has failed the Yoruba people.

“The havoc on Yoruba territories are compounded by Boko Haram and ISWAP. Efforts by local authorities to challenge them are frustrated by a Federal Government that is suspect,” it added.

YOV, while impressing on the UN scribe, Guterres that he had the historic responsibility to use his good office, in collaboration with other democratic countries, to impress on the Nigerian government to take decisive actions against the perpetrators of killings and mind-boggling murder of Yoruba territories, noted that the security situation in Nigeria currently was generally terrible.

According to the coalition, the recent attacks on Kuje prison on July 5, 2022, is a clear indication that the centre cannot really hold in the country anymore, saying nobody was safe anymore if such could happen in one of the most formidable prisons in Nigeria.

This was just as YOV warned against a repeat of what it termed the highest form of genocide in Yorubaland as, according to it, the situation that “can lead to such exist as at today, so close than imagined.”

“We cannot continue to suffer this horrendous repression.

“We call on you to recall Chapter 1, Article 1, part 2 of the United Nations, (UN) Charter on self-determination which accepts the right of people ‘to develop friendly relations among nations based on request for the principle of equal rights and self-determination and to take other appropriate measures to strengthen universal peace.”

“This is in line with the UN provision of the legal right of people to decide their own destiny in the international order” in order to promote autonomy, self-governance, free association, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Yoruba people.

“This is also in line with Article 20 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which states, “All peoples shall have the right to existence. They shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination. They shall freely determine their political status and shall pursue their economic and social development according to the policy they have freely chosen.”

“The Secretary General Sir, the Yoruba people are being mercilessly browbeaten.

“We cannot but cry. The moment has come that self-defense is the most admirable step the Yoruba must adopt, to prevent the complete annihilation of the Yoruba nation.

“Sir, we wish to put it on record that you have been notified and that the UN Security Council, through your esteemed office, has been duly notified of the situation in Nigeria as it affects the Yoruba nation.

“We trust that you will like your humble name written in the praiseworthy aspect of human history by doing what is within your powers to prevent human carnage in Yorubaland.

“We do not want to see you regret that you failed to take action when it was necessary, that avoidable butchery of Yoruba takes place even though you had prior warning and notification to have prevented such misery.

“Kindly accept the assurances of our highest consideration,” the letter reads.

