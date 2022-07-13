Crime, prostitution not way of breaking out of poverty, says Nosa Ekhator

A music producer and artiste manager, Nosa Ekhator has said that involving in crime, prostitution, internet fraud are no way out of poverty but by developing one’s talents and connecting with the right individuals can greatness be achieved.

Nosa, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi added that he’s a professional Surveyor, but the backbone of OfficialMCCasino of the game of Jokes fame coupled with managing brand, logistics and packaging under MC Casino’s EKOWAS Entertainment Record Label.

The bond between Nosa and Lawrence Osarenkhoe alias officialmccasino, began from their Secondary school College days, when neither was he certain nor determined about the future. The closeness was almost thwarted when MC Casino’s father, a Civil servant was worried that Nosa Ekhator could derail his son and derail him from pursuing his academic training in the University of Benin (UNIBEN). The man believed that a University degree was a certain path to the future. Nosa kept hailing Lawrence and share faith with him.

During a media chat with Tribune Online, Nosa said the bond between him and his friend, Lawrence Osarenkhoe grew in secondary school days when they were both pursuing career as MCs in Edo State.

“We were paid peanuts for shows but we were determined to give our career a wonderful shot despite obstacles ranging from low patronage to half payment without balance for shows they were hired.

“But we broke out of the shackles after our first experience with Eedris Abdulkareem and here we are today planning planning a European tour as Lamogun Boys, one of the Acts under EKOWAS Entertainment.

Nosa therefore advised the youths to keep developing their skills and believing in their potentials.

