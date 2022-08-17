Youths should assist to reposition Delta —Mulade

A Delta State-born human and environmental justice advocate, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has called for the restoration of the state by the youth due to the appalling state of affais.

But in a swift reaction, the Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Communications, Chief Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, decried the claim and admonished Mulade to see clearly the development stride of the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

Mulade, while speaking in Abuja to a cross session of youths who are indigenes of Delta State as part of activities marking the International Youths’ Day, said the oil-rich state was sinking.

He described the state as the most economically suffering state in Nigeria as a result of poor leadership and bad governance over the years.

The Gbaramatu chief expressed sadness towards what he called the sorry state of Delta State, noting that youths in the state had been reduced to political sycophants and thugs due to lack of employment and economic empowerment by the state government.

On political appointment by the present administration, he said the highest appointment the governor can provide for the teeming youths in the state was Senior Special Advisers (SSA) and Special Advisers (SA), which placed them as government ‘political thugs’ rather than meaningful careers that could benefit the state.

Mulade further said that the state’s economy has continually dropped as a result of uncalculated borrowings and loans collected by the present administration with little or no development impact on the people of the state.

“Hence, this requires the collective efforts of all indigenes of Delta to rescue the state through collaboration, support and experience-sharing to assist in restoring the state to its past glory and to be envied by other states in the country,” Mulade said.

To restore the glory of the state, Mulade said that with the 2023 general election, Deltans, particularly the youth, should choose and vote wisely the right candidates with technical knowledge of community development, environmental based-orientation, street leadership qualities, youth and women development plans.

Reacting further to Mulade’s claims, Oghenesivbe said the state governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Okowa, has, in the past seven years, received over 20 star awards from different local and international organisations for his giant strides in socioeconomic remodeling, infrastructure development, wealth and job creation, youth and women empowerment, among others.

“Mulade should revive his dead conscience and acknowledge the good governance in Delta. Constructive criticism is ideal to ginger government to do more, but it is absolutely mischievous to deliberately and falsely condemn a performing governor and his award-winning administration,” he noted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE